Nelson-Atkins to reopen mini-golf course March 19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art miniature golf course will reopen later this month with a new design honoring the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the 100th anniversary of the Kansas City Monarchs.

The museum announced Friday that the art-themed course will be open from March 19 through Oct. 24, with one of the nine holes featuring a design based on Radcliffe Bailey’s “Mound Magician.”

Artist Sierra Swift designed the piece, which, according to a news release, represents a baseball diamond and has the number 25 in the middle -- an homage to Monarchs pitcher Satchel Paige.

Art Course debuted in 2019 as “a playful way to engage with the Nelson-Atkins collection and the Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park,” the release stated.