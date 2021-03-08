Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nelson-Atkins to reopen mini-golf course March 19

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
STOCK Nelson-Atkins shuttlecock.jpg
Posted at 7:50 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 20:50:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art miniature golf course will reopen later this month with a new design honoring the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the 100th anniversary of the Kansas City Monarchs.

The museum announced Friday that the art-themed course will be open from March 19 through Oct. 24, with one of the nine holes featuring a design based on Radcliffe Bailey’s “Mound Magician.”

Artist Sierra Swift designed the piece, which, according to a news release, represents a baseball diamond and has the number 25 in the middle -- an homage to Monarchs pitcher Satchel Paige.

Art Course debuted in 2019 as “a playful way to engage with the Nelson-Atkins collection and the Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park,” the release stated.

Tickets must be reserved for the course and cost $16 per person, or $12 per person for museum members. More information can be found on the Nelson-Atkins website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!