New affordable housing will help Douglas County women in addiction recovery stay with children

DCCCA is in the process of adding 10 units of affordable transitional housing to the Lawrence community for women who are in recovery and their children.

The $4.2 million housing project is expected to be completed by spring or summer of 2026.

It's called transitional housing because it helps those who are in recovery from addiction transition back into the community.

Rose LeClere stood before the Lawrence community on Thursday at a benefit for the project to share her story.

"I chose to share my story because I support women getting help," she said.

LeClere said she turned to alcohol after losing one of her four children to sudden infant death syndrome.

"My escape was alcohol and it became a lifestyle," she said.

LeClere received treatment and recovery services at DCCCA last summer. Her three children were able to visit her throughout her treatment.

Next year, there will be a new approach to recovery services in Lawrence. LeClere said the current 20-unit affordable transitional housing project would have meant everything to her.

DCCCA CEO Lori Alvarado says it's the most exciting project in her career.

"I know the difference it's going to make for the women and their children, pursue their recovery, keep their children safe and have a life beyond that is rich and full and blessed," she said.

With a roof over their heads, women in recovery will be able to return to the workforce. They'll pay subsidized rent and continue to receive recovery services from DCCCA — all the while, surrounded by their family.

“That would’ve meant everything, that would’ve been my recovery," LeClere said. "You have to work really, really hard when you’re done with treatment, and so, having that there makes the workload a little less stressful.”

Alvarado says it's possible women with infants could share units, so that as many as 20 women and their children could live throughout the 10 units — or five duplexes. She says it's more likely a mom will take up one unit with one to three of her children.

Alvarado said the project is two-thirds of the way toward its $4.2 million fundraising goal. Public contributions have come from the city of Lawrence, Douglas County and the state of Kansas, she said.

Lawrence contributed through its affordable housing trust fund, and DCCCA applied for funds from Douglas County's behavioral sales tax fund, Alvarado said.

