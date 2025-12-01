New AI feature targets holiday gift stress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Picking out the perfect holiday gift can feel overwhelming, but experts say artificial intelligence may help take the pressure off.

AI and holiday shopping

Google’s AI assistant, Gemini, is designed to offer personalized recommendations, suggestions and gift ideas. Molly McHugh-Johnson with Google says the technology can cut holiday shopping time in half.

“We want AI to take the annoying, tedious parts out of your life so that you can just go and do the thing you want to do,” Johnson said.

To find out whether shoppers are ready to embrace AI this season, KSHB 41 visited the River Market. Tauneel Mian, who donates holiday gifts to her favorite charities, said she puts a lot of thought into choosing the right items.

“I really think about that person and what it is that interests them … something that would keep them engaged for a long time,” Mian said.

Google also unveiled a new tool aimed at reducing the hassle of tracking down hard-to-find items. Gemini can now call stores on a user’s behalf.

“The AI will call businesses for you and ask if they have it in stock, and whether there are any sales going on,” she said.

For Mian, AI is helpful, but not a replacement for thoughtfulness.

“Maybe for someone like my mom, who is very difficult to shop for, I would probably put in some things and see what comes up,” she said.

Some shoppers say the new calling feature could make a meaningful difference. Michael Lind says it might even support his mental health.

Zoe Trask | KSHB Michael Lind - shopper

“I personally have some social anxiety, so that kind of thing would be really useful,” Lind said.

Others remain skeptical. Raegan, a local artist, questioned relying on AI for personal decisions.

“You’ve got to be an adult and a functioning human being in society at some point,” she said.

Shoppers Margaret and Lee said gift-giving should remain heartfelt.

Zoe Trask | KSHB Margaret & Lee - shoppers

“Seems lazy to use AI to shop for somebody,” Lee said.

Whether they shop the old-fashioned way or with AI, shoppers like Richard Lind urge caution when relying on technology for personalized gifts.

“You definitely have to double check its sources, because it's still very prone to getting things wrong and just to make sure it's all right.”