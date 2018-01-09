New airline service announcement expected Tuesday at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Officials with the Kansas City International Airport and Mayor Sly James will announce a new airline service coming to the Kansas City area Tuesday morning, according to a news release late Monday night.

A few months ago, 41 Action News reported that airport officials traveled out of the country to speak with an international airline, trying to bring them to Kansas City.

KCI officials and city leaders touted the fact that more airlines are using smaller planes for flights and pitched that Kansas City could be the new home for an airline.

Officials haven’t confirmed if Tuesday’s announcement has to do with international travel, but it is possible.

This announcement comes at a time when all eyes are on the KCI.

Tuesday afternoon, the KC city council will restart talks with Edgemoor, the company that won the bid to build a new single terminal at KCI.

In December, some felt blindsided after the same council that approved Edgemoor, rejected the agreement for the airport plan.

The new airline service announcement will be at 11 a.m. City council will begin discussion about Edgemoor at 1:30 p.m.

---