New contract gets tentative approval for union maintenance workers at Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local 1 of the Service Employees International Union announced Friday they tentatively agreed to a new three-year contract for maintenance workers at Worlds of Fun, Oceans of Fun, and Worlds of Fun Village.

The contract has three years of guaranteed raises, more paid leave, guaranteed life insurance and company profit-sharing retirement contributions, and a guaranteed minimum of 10 hours of rest time between shifts, a union news release states.

“From the moment we were elected, our Union bargaining committee members were all on the same page: we needed a good contract for every Union member – existing and incoming – and we needed to address issues with our working conditions, such as the lack of a minimum rest time between shifts,” said Jason Proudfit, Worlds of Fun ride mechanic and member of the Union bargaining committee. “We worked hard to win language that addressed almost all of those issues, and we are all very proud of this new contract.”

Worlds of Fun members will vote on the contract on Oct. 23.

KSHB 41 reached out to Worlds of Fun for comment on the contract but has not received a reply.

—