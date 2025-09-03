‘New Heights’ throwing tailgate in Kansas City ahead of Chiefs-Eagles showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “New Heights” is taking over KC Live! in the Power & Light District to throw an epic tailgate in honor of yet another Chiefs-Eagles matchup.

The new news dropped Wednesday that the tailgate will kick off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14.

Sponsored by Audible, the tailgate will offer the "ultimate 'New Heights' fan experience" with contests, podcast merchandise giveaways, barbecue, a photo booth, cornhole, a DJ and more.

No signups are required for the free event on Walnut between 13th and 14th streets, just outside KC Live! Capacity will be limited to first-come, first-served.

"Make sure you show up and show out, baby," Travis Kelce said in the announcement of the event.

The Kansas City-Philadelphia showdown is the Chiefs’ first home game of the year. Kick off is set for 3:25 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

