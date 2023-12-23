New information leads International House of Prayer to separate permanently from founder Mike Bickle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New information in an investigation into International House of Prayer Kansas City founder Mike Bickle led the organization to separate permanently from Bickle.

The announcment came in a video posted on the church's X account just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

"Since taking over management of the crisis, the executive committee has received new information to now confirm a level of inappropriate behavior on the part of Mike Bickle that requires IHOP KC immediately, formally and permanently separate from him," according to statement read by Eric Volz, The David House Agency's managing director.

Volz said details into the investigation cannot be released.

Bickle admitted in a statement earlier this month he engaged in inappropriate behavior more than 20 years ago.

"I sadly admit that 20+ years ago, I sinned by engaging in inappropriate behavior — my moral failures were real," Bickle said in part in the letter.

