1st airliner at new KCI terminal parks for gate fit test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new Kansas City International Airport terminal hosted its first airliner on Aug. 15 as part of the terminal's first gate fit check.

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 airliner, themed after Disney Pixar's Toy Story, was the first plane to park at the terminal.

Build KCI posted a video of the first gate fit test on its YouTube page.

"The Gate Fit Check simulates all the activities that take place at an operational gate from the time an aircraft arrives to the time the aircraft is pushed for departure," a release from Build KCI explained.

The check helps make sure the terminal meets safety and accessibility requirements, Build KCI said. The aircraft is positioned at the gate to "aircraft at a gate to “test drive” boarding bridge connection, fueling, catering, baggage handling, etc.," the release said.

Build KCI also provided an update on the new terminal's progress.

"The New Terminal is still on budget and on time for an early 2023 opening," Build KCI said.

The terminal is scheduled to be completed by March 3, 2023, with an opening date at a later point.

