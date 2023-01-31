Watch Now
1st flight to depart new KCI terminal on Feb. 28 bound for Chicago

Courtesy Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department
Photos showing the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport.
Posted at 5:40 AM, Jan 31, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first flight to depart the new Kansas City International Airport terminal on Feb. 28 is bound for Chicago.

Passengers on Southwest flight WN904, bound for the Chicago Midway International Airport, will be the first to get the official travel experience in the terminal.

The nonstop flight is set for a 5 a.m. departure.

Kansas City Deputy Director of Aviation Justin Meyer shared some of the other first flights to depart the new terminal.


Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and other airport officials announced the Feb. 28 opening date for the terminal on Monday.

