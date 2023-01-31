1st flight to depart new KCI terminal on Feb. 28 bound for Chicago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first flight to depart the new Kansas City International Airport terminal on Feb. 28 is bound for Chicago.

Passengers on Southwest flight WN904, bound for the Chicago Midway International Airport, will be the first to get the official travel experience in the terminal.

The nonstop flight is set for a 5 a.m. departure.

Kansas City Deputy Director of Aviation Justin Meyer shared some of the other first flights to depart the new terminal.

First scheduled departures, by airline, from the new terminal at Kansas City International (MCI) on 2.28:

0500 WN904 to MDW

0515 AA1255 to MIA

0520 DL2903 to ATL

0600 UA2391 to DEN

0620 NK3020 to MCO

0950 B62222 to JFK

1120 F994 to CUN

1700 AS418 to SEA



3.2:

0947 G41012 to PIE — Justin Meyer (@JustinMeyerKC) January 31, 2023