KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's not every week when a city wins a Super Bowl, hosts a Super Bowl parade and gets a sneak peak at a brand new airport terminal.

But that's this week in Kansas City.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Aviation Department conduced passenger tests with volunteers at the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

As part of the tests, KSHB 41 News photojournalist Jason Crow took several 360 video captures of the new terminal.

—