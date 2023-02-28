'A walk down memory lane': Frequent flyer reflects on memories of old KCI terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tim Burdick, a frequent business flyer out of Kansas City International Airport, took a walk down memory lane on Monday.

Burdick flew out of the old terminal and will arrive at the new single terminal this week.

“I travel every other week and have for about 25 to 30 years,” Burdick, a Raymore resident, said. “I’ve been in and out of the airport many times.”

Burdick says he’s been on near 1,000 flights out of KCI and won't forget those long walkways at the old terminal.

“I actually took pictures of the old airport,” Burdick said. “I wanted to remember. No other airport is built like this, it’s going to be interesting looking back at how we used to come in. There were five difference securities, if you had to go terminal to terminal, you’d take a bus.”

Randy Smith, a former 30-year airline executive, notes the terminal is nearly 50 years old.

“It was a well-built terminal — it really served its purpose,” Smith said. “I worked for several carriers that operated there. TWA, Midwest and Vanguard. I’ve spent a lot of time in those terminals and a lot of flying in and out of this airport.”

Smith says a new terminal means opportunity.

“We have already seen Southwest announce new service coming after the new terminal opens,” he said. “I think we will see more of that from existing carriers, maybe carriers who don’t serve the airport.”

Smith says it’s an opportunity to look forward to growth.

“This design will not only give us 39 gates, but the ability to adapt and give us 50 gates,” Smith said.

Smith also attended the Denver International Airport opening and is ready to witness history again.

“We will have to wait and see how both the airlines and customers react to the opening, I think it’s going to be good,” he said.

—

