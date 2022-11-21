KCI officials looking for volunteers ahead of March 2023 opening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In an effort to get the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport ready for its first big event next spring - the NFL Draft - airport officials are looking to volunteers for help.

On Monday, airport officials put out a call for applicants for volunteer positions. The unpaid volunteer positions would help test systems and functions at the new terminal in February 2023.

The airport team has built an online survey that those interested can fill out.

The group also posted a link on social media for more information.

Kansas City’s new single terminal airport is slated to open in March 2023, just one month before the city welcomes hundreds of thousands of football fans for the 2023 NFL Draft in late April at Union Station.

