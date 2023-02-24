New airport terminal brings opportunities for new flights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport's new terminal is not just bringing a whole new look and experience to air travel but also the possibility of new flights.

It's been a topic of discussion since the idea of a new terminal was introduced in 2014.

KCI officials stressed the airport could bring in transatlantic carriers, like British Airways, who they actually pitched back in May 2022 .

"We have the attention and the high awareness of international carriers, what we need to do is really put the entire community package together," said Justin Meyer, KCI's deputy director of aviation. "And that means relying on the state of Missouri, the state of Kansas to really come together with some financial support."

Meyer says the new terminal is equipt with more tools to bring in international flights, like a better baggage system, a new arrivals gate, airline lounges and five international gates as opposed to two at the old terminals.

"We really need the business community to come together so companies in Kansas City or in the region that are spending money on transatlantic travel — we’re wanting them to be in touch with us," Meyer said.

Right now, KCI offers 46 nonstop flights, with two international routes to Canada and Mexico.

By summer 2023, Meyer says there should be over 50 nonstops, partially because carriers like Southwest are bringing back pre-pandemic flights to Milwaukee, Albuquerque and Indianapolis.

Part of the work to regain international travel destinations, like Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas, is because Meyer says KC is the largest unserved market from both such spots.

"We’re the largest airport in a four-state region," Meyer said. "We do pull passengers out of Omaha, we do pull passengers out of Iowa as well ... so when we start rolling up all of that demand, it ends up telling a pretty convincing story about truly what the potential is for nonstop service at Kansas City International."

Passengers say they are more than onboard to take advantage of nonstop flights both internationally and domestically.

"Would love to see more back to Pittsburgh," said Jennifer Hanks, local traveler. "We used to have one with U.S. Airways, and now we don’t have one back to Pittsburgh, and that’s where I’m from."

One father and son duo just returned from London. But they had a rough time getting home between cancelations, delays and lost luggage.

"As a young, first-time international traveler, he asked, 'Why can’t we fly directly home?' I said, 'That’s just not the way it works,'" Johnny Chain said. "We've got to go where there are hubs and find our way back to Kansas City. But man, to have that international port would be awesome."

