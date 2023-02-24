Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNew KCI

Actions

New terminal at Kansas City International Airport to offer USO lounge

New KCI Terminal Escalator.JPG
Sam Hartle/KSHB
Access to the USO Lounge at the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport is on the lower level baggage claim/ground transportation area.
New KCI Terminal Escalator.JPG
Posted at 3:51 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 16:51:52-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the United States Military will have a special lounge at the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

The lounge, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, is located on the lower level of the terminal building next to the baggage claim area.

Active, reserve and National Guard military and their dependents are eligible for the club, which will offer members free snacks, water, coffee and soda.

The USO offices in Missouri and Kansas are partnering in the lounge.

In addition to seating options, the lounge offers TV, Disney+, access to fast WiFi and arcade and board games.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.