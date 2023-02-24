New terminal at Kansas City International Airport to offer USO lounge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the United States Military will have a special lounge at the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

The lounge, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, is located on the lower level of the terminal building next to the baggage claim area.

Active, reserve and National Guard military and their dependents are eligible for the club, which will offer members free snacks, water, coffee and soda.

The USO offices in Missouri and Kansas are partnering in the lounge.

In addition to seating options, the lounge offers TV, Disney+, access to fast WiFi and arcade and board games.

