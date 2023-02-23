What to know about parking at new KCI terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When passengers use the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28, they’ll notice a brand new parking garage and surface parking lot.

Here’s what drivers need to know about parking at the new terminal.

New garage

KCI will charge drivers $25 per day to park in the new garage directly across from the new terminal.

The garage has lights hanging from the ceiling that turn red or green to indicate whether parking spots are open or occupied in each row. Green indicates an opening. The lights turn red when the spots are full.

Solar panels on the garage will help produce power to run the garage.

New surface lot

Drivers will notice a new surface parking lot east of the new terminal.

This lot will charge drivers $18 per day to park.

Economy lot

KCI will consolidate the economy lots currently marked A and C into one lot to serve the new single terminal.

Parking rates will remain $7.50 per day. The blue bus will continue to serve the economy lot.

Valet

Valet parking will be available in two locations. First, curbside at the terminal. Secondly, on the third level of the new parking garage across from the terminal.

Curbside valet will cost $27 per day — the same rate KCI charges at the current terminals. Valet service in the new garage will cost $32 per day.

Circle lot

The circle lots near the existing B and C terminals will remain open. Parking at the circle lots will remain $15.50 per day.

Terminal B and C garages

KCI will keep the parking garages outside current terminals B and C. The Terminal B garage will become parking for airport employees. KCI will keep the Terminal C garage open for customers.

Parking there will cost $23 per day, just like it does today. The red bus will take passengers to this garage.

Cell phone lot

KCI will keep its cell phone lot at 680 Brasilia Avenue.

This is an area for drivers picking up passengers to park for free as they wait for those passengers to de-plane, collect luggage and reach the terminal’s curb.

Rates:

