'World-class airport infrastructure': Pete Buttigieg impressed by new single terminal at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new single terminal at the Kansas City International Airport impressed U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg visited the terminal on Monday during a visit to the Kansas City area.

"It's so impressive; We flew in to the old terminal and then crossed over to the new one," Buttigieg said. "What you're seeing is world class airport infrastructure."

Buttigieg said infrastructure like the new terminal is important when preparing for major events like the NFL Draft or hosting 2026 World Cup games .

"You have so many things coming up — sporting events, economic growth, that requires having good airport infrastructure," he said. "Seeing that improved terminal, the improved efficiency that's going to come through that, that's how you can prepare for all the growth we're seeing economically."

Buttigieg also made a stop Monday at the site of the future $4 billion Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto, Kansas.

He said he's excited to see the bigger impact a small community like De Soto will have on the future of the electricity industry.

"(I'm excited to see) the 4,000 manufacturing jobs right here that are going to power not just cars in the future, they're going to power communities, homes, families," Buttigieg said.

