New KCVA Medical Center to open in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenexa is home to the newest Kansas City VA Medical Center health care facility.

Located at 15512 West 113th Street, the 23,000 square-foot clinic offers services, such as:



Primary care.

Physical therapy.

X-ray.

Ultrasound.

Prosthetics and sensory aids.

Audiology.

Optometry and optical shop.

Laboratory.

Pha­­­rmacy services.

Respiratory services.

Cardiology.

Weight management.

Dermatology.

Orthopedics.

General surgery clinic.

Podiatry.

Whole health.

Mental health services.

The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, with an open house and health fair to follow. Starting July 19, the facility will begin providing care.

Dr. Jackie Schenkelberg, KCVA chief of primary care, said in a news release she believes the clinic will benefit veterans who live south and east of Kansas City.

“Veterans living in Johnson County [Kansas] will have access to all of these health care capabilities locally,” Schenkelberg said. “Not only will they have access to enhanced medical technologies close to home, veterans will also have improved access, particularly for services that had only been offered at the Linwood location.”

David Isaacks, KCVA Medical Center director, said in the release the main goal of building the facility was to expand access. The Lenexa location, he said, is now the largest community VA clinic in the KCVA health care system.

“We want to be the health care system veterans choose and trust," Isaacks said. "The new Lenexa VA Clinic makes that goal a reality for many veterans living in Johnson County.”

Veterans wishing to receive care or information on eligibility status can contact an eligibility and enrollment specialist at 816-922-2522.