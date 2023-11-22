New license plate design arrives to Kansas in spring 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You'll soon start to notice a new standard license plate design on Kansas vehicles.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly revealed the new design Wednesday morning, which will be released in spring 2024.

The new design features a black and "wheat-yellow" color scheme and is marked with two stars.

“The new license plate design promotes the state and our sense of optimism as Kansans travel near and far,” Kelly said in a statement. “It serves as a reminder that there are endless possibilities and that we should always reach for the stars.”

The phrase "to the stars," is written across the bottom of the plate in midnight blue text, a nod to Kansas' motto "ad astra per astra."

“Kansas Tourism was thrilled to be part of the process in designing a new state license plate,” said Bridgette Jobe, director of Kansas Tourism. “Using ‘To the Stars’ proclaims to the rest of the world the Kansas optimistic and forward-looking spirit.”

Current standard plates are being replaced by the new design due to safety concerns, per Kelly's office.

“Many of the embossed plates out on the road have become difficult to read due to significant deterioration,” said David Harper, director of Kansas Department of Revenue Division of Vehicles. “Replacing these plates will not only help law enforcement but ensure that drivers can be easily identified in case of emergency.”

Starting in March, Kansans who update their registration and have embossed license plates will receive the new design on a print-on-demand plate. Anyone who renews their registration before March or doesn't renew their registration in 2024 will continue to use the current plate design.

—