New online tool allows Kansas Citians to better track criminal cases in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Thursday the launch of a new digital case tracking platform for cases in Jackson County.

The new online tracking system, available through the Prosecutor's website, allows community members to monitor their cases.

By entering a police report number, users can access key information, including the submission date by the law enforcement agency, prosecutor's office, and the current case standing - whether the case is under review, charged or disposed.

Prosecutor Melesa Johnson says, "By providing real-time updates, we're ensuring accurate information is available whenever community members need it," Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Melesa Johnson said in a release Thursday. "It's part of our broader goal to increase transparency and educate the community as a whole."

