New Plaza owners apply to Port KC for loan, tax abatements to assist in redevelopment

The CEO and president of Port KC tabled a proposal to help pay for redevelopment on the Country Club Plaza from Monday’s meeting, saying the Plaza and port authority are still working out the details.

It's unclear when the proposal will come back before the board.

An agenda published Friday indicated the Plaza’s new owners, Dallas-based Gillon Property Group, applied for a bond of up to $1.4 billion.

They also asked not to pay property taxes for 30 years. Instead, the company would make payments to jurisdictions that rely on taxes, like schools and libraries.

The application with Port KC also asked for exemptions on sales tax for construction materials.

During Monday afternoon's meeting, parents of Kansas City Public Schools students voiced their opposition to any property tax abatements that would negatively impact how much tax money the district receives.

“We all know that public schools in Kansas City already don’t have enough funding,” Rachel Hogan pointed out.

PortKC Marselle Bredemeyer's child attends Kansas City Public Schools.

“When that time comes, please vote now on any outrageous tax handout,” Marselle Bredemeyer added.

Port KC CEO and President Jon Stephens told people attending the meeting he is still having conversations with KCPS about potential tax abatements.

“The Plaza is an important cultural and economic institution in Kansas City," a KCPS spokesperson said. "The leadership at Kansas City Public Schools appreciates the Port KC board not rushing this project through in line with the District’s request for increased participation and transparency. KCPS Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier looks forward to negotiations that lead to Kansas City’s kids and teachers benefiting from this investment in our region’s future.”

A spokesperson for the Country Club Plaza said the following about Monday’s delay:

“We look forward to continuing our conversations with Port KC, the taxing jurisdictions, and other stakeholders related to the future of Country Club Plaza and our partnership with Port KC and the City. We understand that Port KC will hold this item to allow additional time for continued conversations and further collaboration. We are grateful for the additional time and we will share more information in the future.”

There were no renderings or concrete plans included in the Plaza’s application with Port KC.

Last month, the Plaza filed a master plan development with Kansas City. It sets the framework for future developments.

The Plaza District Council is also hosting a public input meeting on the proposal on Nov. 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Unity Temple.

The City Plan Commission will review the document on Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. in a meeting on the 10th floor of City Hall.

Port KC has power from the state to offer economic incentives in the state of Missouri. The district in which it can operate is the entire city limits. It’s not limited to places near and around the port terminal.

