New ride service to replace IRIS in Gladstone, will cost $3 per ride

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Gladstone announced on Wednesday that it will use a new door-to-door ride service to replace IRIS, its current ride service.

“Due to ongoing funding challenges and rising costs for the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) and its IRIS program, the City of Gladstone has partnered with GEST to provide a new, flexible transit option tailored to residents’ needs,” said Gladstone Mayor Les Smith in a news release from the city.

Rides will cost $3.

GEST will begin service on Sept. 1.

The news release states GEST will provide direct rides within Gladstone city limits and give rides to the nearest operating bus stop.

Rides will also be available to healthcare and medical offices in North Kansas City, Parkville, Liberty, Riverside, and parts of Kansas City, Missouri, in Clay or Platte Counties.

The rides will be available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The service will be available on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Residents can schedule trips through the GEST app or by calling 816-919-4378 (GEST).

For information on how to download the GEST app or schedule a ride, visit the City of Gladstone’s website.

