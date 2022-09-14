Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New sculpture by Jan Hendrix added to Nelson-Atkins sculpture garden

"Mirror Pavilion III" arrives at the Nelson-Atkins
Gabe Hopkins
"Mirror Pavilion III" arrives at the Nelson-Atkins.
"Mirror Pavilion III" arrives at the Nelson-Atkins
Posted at 11:30 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 12:35:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art lawn, just a few yards away from one of the iconic shuttlecock sculptures, a new sculpture has erupted.

The free-standing, luminescent piece — "Mirror Pavilion III," which was crafted by Dutch-born artist Jan Hendrix — was unveiled Wednesday and is meant to imitate a 18th-century garden pavilion.

The sculpture features one steel circle nestled inside another with patterns of Banskia leaves cut into its walls.

"I think of myself not as an artist, but as a translator," Hendrix said. "The process of making art is distancing oneself from reality, converting the information into other elements that start to live their own life."

Hendrix also has a sculpture installed at Pembroke Hill School and has been featured in exhibitions around the world.

"Mirror Pavilion III" debuted in the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew in London in a 2020 exhibition.

Its installation on the Nelson-Atkins is a permanent place in the museum's sculpture gardens.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock