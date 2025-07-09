New sirens, 24-hr weather monitoring; How BSA is keeping kids safe from storms at camp this summer

How BSA is keeping kids safe from storms at camp this summer

Boy Scouts of America runs several of the largest camps in the Kansas City area, serving 30,000 kids annually across 19 KC-area counties.

Right now, there are more than 2,000 kids camping in the woods at Camp Bartle in Osceola, and Camp Naish in Bonner Springs, and there's a lot going on behind the scenes keeping them safe.

Grant Stephens Dir. of Support Services, Heart of America Council, Boy Scouts of America

"The Boy Scouts have a very strict, formal safety plan that we follow," said Alan Sanders, director of support services with the Heart of America Council, BSA.

“It starts with some mandatory training … We have a hazardous weather training.”

Training is where it begins, Sanders explained. Every staff member is trained how to handle severe weather, and how to extract campers if weather turns dangerous.

“It talks about tornadoes, flash floods, high winds, where to build camps. It talks about the pre-planning for communication," Sanders said. “We do tornado drills with our shelters day one every time camp opens.”

The camps have built new storm shelters and pavilions too over the last few years for when storms or rain gets really bad.

“We’ve even recently partnered with St. Clair County, with FEMA, and we now have three brand-new tornado sirens that we can use as a public address system at our scout reservation," Sanders said. "[They] went in about two months ago.”

Beyond the physical prep work, Sanders explained the partnerships that help with weather predictions and alerts at camp.

“We’ve even built some relationships in with NOAA ... We talk to the NOAA forecasters out of Springfield a couple of times a year.”

There's an in-house element too. Weather at both Naish and Bartle is monitored 24/7 by a staffer dedicated to keeping an eye on the weather radar.

“We actually hire somebody that is up all night long basically sundown to sun up who is watching the weather for us," Sanders said. "Even just last night with those storms that moved through, he was watching it on TV, he was watching it on the radar. He was communicating with both properties.”

The scout camps serving the KC area bring in about 30,000 kids each year. This summer alone 10,000 of them will camp out in the woods - with these protocols keeping them safe.