New TLC show stars Kansas City dermatologist treating complex hair issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo . — On Wednesday, a new show debuted on TLC called "Bad Hair Day," featuring a local dermatologist.

Dr. Meena Singh practices in Overland Park and is working alongside another dermatologist and a hair restoration surgeon to treat some of the most complex cases involving hair.

The show features glimpses of Kansas City and follows real life patients from first consultation to follow up.

TLC started filming in 2020, so this show has been years in the making.

Dr. Singh tells KSHB 41 that she's excited for the show to make its debut and put her hometown on the national stage.

A watch party at Soiree on 18th and Vine kicked off the premiere.

You can watch "Bad Hair Day" on TLC.

