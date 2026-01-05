New transit route connects Kansas City, Kansas, to Missouri streetcar system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new bus route launched today, creating the first seamless connection between Kansas City, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri's streetcar system in decades.

A new connection in KC's transit network

The 107 7th Street route extension now links riders from the Kansas side of State Line Road directly to the popular Plaza streetcar station, making it easier for people to travel between the two parts of the metro area.

The extended route begins at 43rd and State Line Road, travels east on 43rd Street, continues southeast on Roanoke Parkway, and heads east on 47th Street through the Country Club Plaza before reaching the Plaza streetcar stop.

The connection represents a full-circle moment for the Kansas City area's transportation network. The seamless link between the two cities mirrors how riders moved between Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri during the region's first transportation boom in the 1900s.

While buses have operated between the cities before, this marks the first time in a century that the connection between the two cities is so seamlessly facilitated in part by a streetcar system.

