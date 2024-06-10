New York Yankees arrive in Kansas City, take in Italian spreads from Cascone’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week’s four-game series between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees is set to feed a long-running rivalry between the two clubs.

The Yankees and Royals are among the teams in contention so far in the American League.

Being on the road, the Yankees are sure to need Kansas City nourishment, and Kansas City-based Cascone’s is up to the task.

The restaurant took to social media Monday with pictures of the spreads they're providing the New York Yankees.

Among the offerings from the Kansas City, Missouri, location on N. Oak Trafficway are trays of cold cuts, meatballs, fettuccine Alfredo, Italian sausage with peppers, antipasti and others.

First pitch for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday's games is set for 7:10 p.m., with Thursday's game set to start at 1:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.

