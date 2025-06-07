KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

For eight years, the lot on the northeast corner of Kansas and Water streets has sat empty. On Friday, architects and civil engineers submitted preliminary plans to showcase what they intend to build there.

Klover Architects has been working on this project since 2023.

Next step taken for Historic Liberty lot after 8 years of vacancy

"It's a much longer process than we would typically have," said Patrick Reuter, vice president of Klover Architects.

With his team, he's designing what will be called the Water Street Lofts.

Because the project is in a historic area, it requires extra steps — including approval from the Historic District Review Commission.

"How do we make something look historic and use some of the shapes, curves, features, and details that exist today?" Reuter said.

He says they've been collaborating not only with city officials but also with the community.

"There are a lot of people who are local to the area and have been there for ages, and they have great opinions," Reuter said.

"We're paying homage to the history, so finding that middle ground. We're treading a thin line here to make sure we're still complying with everything, but it's also paying tribute to everything down here," said Matthew Iway, who is leading the project with Star Development.

He said the initial plans had to be adjusted because of the economy.

"With labor prices increasing, material prices increasing — all of that kind of priced us out of what we initially wanted to put in here," Iway said.

To honor the area's history, the team is integrating features like an old horse mount — which still stands on the sidewalk — into the building's design.

The plan is to create a mixed-use development, with apartments on the top level and commercial suites on the ground floor.

"Businesses are already interested in moving in. I can't disclose the names, unfortunately, but it’s going to be really cool. I think one of them is going to take two spaces — a really nice corner restaurant," Iway said.

According to the city, all developments in Liberty must go through the Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council for approval. However, because this project is located in the historic district, it must go to the Historic District Review Commission (HDRC) first.

Following the HDRC meeting on June 17, the Water Street Lofts proposal will go to the Planning & Zoning Commission on July 8 and then to the City Council on July 28.

"Going from nothing to something is already fantastic. This hole has been here for more than eight years, and I'm sure everyone is excited to finally see something put here," Iway said.

Their goal is to begin construction next spring. Once underway, the project is expected to take up to 18 months.

"You're working on an infill site — there are sidewalks around you, there are storefronts. We have buildings on both sides that we don’t want to disrupt, so the construction process will be a little more challenging because of those factors," Reuter said.

