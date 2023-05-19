NHL Hockey back in Kansas City? Mayor Lucas says city always ready to talk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Could the Arizona Coyotes become the Kansas City Coyotes?

It's a question city officials are ready to consider.

Voters in Tempe, Arizona, said no this week to plans to build a new arena and entertainment district for the Coyotes.

That means the Coyotes will stay in Arizona and play next season at Mullett Arena in Tempe, according to a report from ABC 15, a KSHB 41 sister station.

“The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referendum regarding the Coyotes' arena project in Tempe,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward.”

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman regarding the results of the arena vote in Tempe, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/MVL3AUWP7R — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 17, 2023

Mayor Quinton Lucas said Thursday the city is open to proposals.

"Kansas City always stands ready to talk to anybody who's interested in investing," Lucas said. "The T-Mobile Center has locker room capacity built out for the NBA and the NHL. Whether that's something that ends up happening is a conversation about team ownership, what type of investors you have. But as a facility and as a city, we're always ready to have any big chat with a commissioner of any league that might be interested."

From 1974 through 1976, the Kansas City Scouts competed in the National Hockey League, playing at then Kemper Arena.

