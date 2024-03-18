Nicest DMV in Missouri? Grandview unveils new location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Let’s face it, going to the DMV can be a headache. Well, in Grandview, the goal is to try and upgrade the experience thanks to a recently completed project.

City officials and the Missouri Department of Revenue celebrated Grandview’s DMV Monday at 1102 Main Street.

Local leaders boast they’ve heard from state officials it’s the “nicest DMV in the state."

The $700,000 renovation is the first deliverable from the "Building Up Grandview" bond measure voters approved in 2022.

The new facility has officially been open for a little more than one month.

It now has 10 windows for customers, which is double the previous number. Plus, two of those windows are set aside for customers to complete certain property tax issues.

Grandview City Hall and the police department are also being renovated as part of the bond measure's agenda. The $5.3 million project is expected to take about one year to complete.

—