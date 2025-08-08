No action taken at Thursday's Kansas City Area Transit Authority special meeting, bus service in danger

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability, solutions and consumer advocacy. Share your story with Isabella.

There's just a week for the Kansas City Area Transit Authority (KCATA) and Kansas City, Missouri, city council members to come to an agreement to keep the buses running.

However, there's no resolution in sight.

The KCATA called a special meeting on Thursday to try and figure out contract negotiations after the city council shot down a $77.8 million funding ordinance last week.

No action was taken at Thursday's meeting.

Riders expressed frustration with the lack of a decision by the transit authority.

"Sign the contract!" Anthony Cunningham said. "Sign the contract, man."

The KCATA board room was nearly empty on Thursday.

But nearly 100 bus riders were in the KCATA Zoom room and urged commissioners to take action.

"The commissioners reached maximum capacity in the Zoom room and couldn't even let even one of their commissioners in at one point," Cunningham. "It's very apparent that they are not accountable and don't feel accountable to the people who use their system on a day-to-day basis."

There's a $46.7 million offer from the city, but the KCATA stated it came with too many regulations. ATA leaders haven't signed the contract even though capital funding runs out on August 15.

It's unclear what happens after that deadline when the KCATA has to dip into reserve funds, possibly putting transit service at risk.

"Trust me, we don't want to end service," KCATA CEO and President Frank White III said. "We're doing the best we can with the timeline we have."

The ATA's Board of Commissioners told the dozens of riders no action was taken during Thursday's meeting. The board is not going to meet again until 8 a.m. on August 15 at 8 a.m.

That's the day the money runs out without an agreement.

"It's obvious that they're kicking the can down the road and literally going to the final day," Cunningham said.

Not for the first time this year, riders will have to wait for leaders to come to an agreement.

"I hope they figure out something quickly, because how are we supposed to get around?" Pheonix Cummings, a bus rider, said. "We cannot, as Kansas City, live without buses. That is not going to work."

But KCATA leaders feel optimistic that a resolution is on the horizon.

"Positive progress," White III said.

"Do you think riders feel the same?" KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne asked White III.

"I don't know," White III responded. "Is this ideal? No. It's what it is."

Riders hope their routes stay intact while contract negotiations continue.

"All I can think of is, 'How am I going to get to work the following week?"' Cunningham said.

The KCATA stated they are waiting on a new ordinance from the city council.

The council is expected to meet on Thursday, August 14.

Kansas City, Missouri, Councilman Eric Bunch also joined the KCATA Board of Commissioners on Thursday.

