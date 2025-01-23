No confirmed ICE raids in Kansas City area despite rumors on social media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There have been no confirmed large-scale raids from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in the Kansas City area, multiple civic groups and law enforcement confirmed to KSHB 41 News.

KSHB 41 received several tips Wednesday about social media posts.

The posts said there were ICE raids in the Kansas City area, including at some businesses.

KSHB 41 reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies, who could not confirm any raids.

The social media posts also claimed there were Hispanic markets in KCMO's Historic Northeast raided by ICE.

Those businesses confirmed over the phone that there were no raids there and things were operating as normal.

Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca posted on social media that he also spoke with those businesses, who told him the same thing.

Latino and Hispanic civic leaders said the community doesn't need to be fearful but needs to be cautious.

​"One thing is that we want our community to try and live their lives normally," said Ana Duin, with La Mega KC Spanish radio station. "Yeah, it's OK to be scared because, I mean, even we're scared for them."

Edgar Galicia is the executive director of the Central Area Betterment Association.

His organization cautioned against spreading unverified rumors of raids and spoke on the impact it can have on people's mental health.

Galicia also expressed a similar sentiment as Duin.

"I believe that we need to be very cautious. Need to be very supportive. I believe humanity always wins, and we are strong enough to stand four years of this situation," Edgar Galicia said.

The posts on social media were likely rumors, and both Duin and Galicia said that means a lot of anxiety for some of our area's Latino and Hispanic communities.

They advised the community to get information from reliable sources.

—