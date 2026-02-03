No school this week at Wyandotte High School as cleanup continues from Friday fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A message Monday night from Wyandotte High School stated there will be no school Tuesday through Friday this week as cleanup work and comprehensive air quality testing continues after a fire late Friday night.

The note advised Wyandotte HS students to check their Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools email Tuesday for a Google Check-In form to assess technical needs.

Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters were sent to the school about 11:20 p.m. Friday to check out an automatic fire alarm.

Firefighters searched the historic building and found a smoldering plastic cleaning cart in a storage closet under a stairwell.

Smoke spread throughout the auditorium, and the second and third floors of the building.

No word on the cause of the fire.

—

