Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

No school this week at Wyandotte High School as cleanup continues from Friday fire

Wyandotte High School
Nick Kastelan/KSHB 41
Wyandotte High School's homecoming game is on with heightened security despite shots fired last Friday.
Wyandotte High School
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A message Monday night from Wyandotte High School stated there will be no school Tuesday through Friday this week as cleanup work and comprehensive air quality testing continues after a fire late Friday night.

The note advised Wyandotte HS students to check their Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools email Tuesday for a Google Check-In form to assess technical needs.

Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters were sent to the school about 11:20 p.m. Friday to check out an automatic fire alarm.

Firefighters searched the historic building and found a smoldering plastic cleaning cart in a storage closet under a stairwell.

Smoke spread throughout the auditorium, and the second and third floors of the building.

No word on the cause of the fire.


Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us