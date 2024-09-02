No injuries after kit airplane crashes in Odessa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No injured were reported when a home-built kit airplane crash in a backyard in Odessa Monday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they were notified of an aircraft crash near a residence in the 6800 block of Oakwood Drive just after 9 a.m.

The aircraft, a Zenith CH-601XLB had two occupants on board.

The aircraft, an experimental, kit type aircraft took off from Grain Valley, Missouri was traveling to Marshall,Missouri.

Both occupants were treated and released by EMS on scene.

It's not yet known what caused the plane to go down.

The FAA, and Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.