OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Fire crews battled a fire at a duplex Sunday afternoon.

Overland Park Fire crews were dispatched out just after 2 p.m. to the duplex in the 9200 block of W. 75th Terrace.

Crews quickly put out the fire, but not before significant damage to one of the sides of the structure.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.