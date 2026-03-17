No injuries were reported after a school bus crash, fire alarm Tuesday at Belton Middle School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Belton police and firefighters responded to Belton Middle School around the same time Tuesday morning for a minor bus crash and a fire alarm.

Shortly after 7 a.m., police were called to a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle near South Scott Avenue and East Pacific Drive, just east of Belton Middle School, according to Belton police .

Students were on the bus at the time, but the collision was minor and no injuries were reported.

At about 7:20 a.m., a fire alarm sounded inside the school. The school day starts at 7:24 a.m., so students and staff were in the building and evacuated.

Firefighters responded but found no smoke or fire, and classes resumed shortly afterward.

School officials are working to determine the cause of the false alarm. Parents were notified of both incidents in accordance with district protocol.

