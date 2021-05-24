No injuries when car crashes through roof of St. Louis-area home

EUREKA, Mo. (AP) — Firefighters in suburban St. Louis said it's astonishing no one was injured in a weekend crash that saw a car flip end-over-end down an embankment and crash through the roof of a home just feet from where two people were sleeping.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Eureka, just southwest of St. Louis, the St. Louis Dispatch reported .

The car was traveling down The Legends Parkway when it swerved off of the road, hit a tree and tumbled down an embankment before plowing into a wrought iron fence and crashing through the roof into the master bathroom of the home, fire officials said.

"If you look at that crash it's like, how did somebody not die?" fire department spokesman Scott Barthelmass said.

One of the homeowners used a garden hose to put out a small fire caused by the crash, officials said. Two men in the car were able to get out of the wreckage on their own.

