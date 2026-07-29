Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

‘No major interruption’ to KCI operations during American Airlines technology issue

American Airlines
Joe Raedle
<p>MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 07: An American Airlines plane is seen at the Miami International Airport on February 7, 2013 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that a deal between American Airlines and US Airways to merge may be set for early next week. If the deal goes through it would create the world&#39;s biggest airline. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</p>
American Airlines
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was “no major interruption” to operations at the Kansas City International Airport Tuesday evening amid technology issues for American Airlines, an airport spokesperson said.

In a statement, American Airlines said a technology issue “briefly impacted connectivity” for some systems, prompting a temporary ground stop so teams could “resolve the issue.”

As of 6:21 p.m., the airline said systems were coming back online, and flights were departing again.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” American Airlines said.

A KCI spokesperson confirmed a couple of American flights were delayed but have since taken off. Delays are expected for inbound flights due to the temporary ground stop, but the spokesperson said there was “no major interruption to our (KCI) operations as a whole.”

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Standard Cube[88].jpg

Start Your Day with KSHB 41