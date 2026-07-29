‘No major interruption’ to KCI operations during American Airlines technology issue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was “no major interruption” to operations at the Kansas City International Airport Tuesday evening amid technology issues for American Airlines, an airport spokesperson said.

In a statement, American Airlines said a technology issue “briefly impacted connectivity” for some systems, prompting a temporary ground stop so teams could “resolve the issue.”

A technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems on Tuesday evening. Systems are coming back online now and flights are departing again. We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue. We apologize to our customers for… — americanair (@AmericanAir) July 28, 2026

As of 6:21 p.m., the airline said systems were coming back online, and flights were departing again.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” American Airlines said.

A KCI spokesperson confirmed a couple of American flights were delayed but have since taken off. Delays are expected for inbound flights due to the temporary ground stop, but the spokesperson said there was “no major interruption to our (KCI) operations as a whole.”

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