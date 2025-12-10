No one injured in late night Overland Park fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire near 157th and Oakmont.

Firefighters were called to the home around 11 p.m.

When they arrived they saw smoke showing from the garage.

Everyone was out safely.

Firefighters say it took about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

According to the fire department, the damage was contained to the garage and mainly involved a beverage refrigerator and a lithium battery used for lawn equipment.

The Overland Park Fire Department says the people who live there were able to reoccupy the home.

The cause is under investigation.