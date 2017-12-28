No trial date set yet for Kylr Yust, man accused of killing 2 missing women

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The man accused of murdering Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky won't be going to trial for a while.

Kylr Yust's new attorney from the St. Louis public defender's office, Robert Lundt, appeared in Cass County court Thursday morning.

The case was continued to March 1 at 9 a.m. A trial date may be set then.

Yust was not in court; neither were any supporters.

Runions’s family packed the room.

Jessica's mom, Jamie Runions passed along a message to the community.

"Both of our families really appreciate the love and support, and we would like to thank you guys for continuing with us on our journey for justice for our girls. We just want them at peace this year," Runions said. "This is about the girls, not him."

Yust is accused of murdering Kopetsky in 2007 and Runions in 2016. Seventeen-year-old Kopetsky was last seen leaving Belton High School in May 2007. Yust was Kopetsky's ex-boyfriend.

Runions was last seen in September 2016 when witnesses said she left a party with Yust. She was 21.

Runions and Kopetsky's bodies were found in a wooded area in Cass County in April.

Yust's half-brother, Jessep Carter, will be in court for a plea hearing on January 8 for allegedly running from the police.

On September 10, the same day police found Runions' torched car, a Henry County sheriff's deputy tried to pull Carter over, but he sped away. When they finally stopped, deputies found Carter and Yust in the truck.

---