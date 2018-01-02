Nonprofit for homeless reports 2 deaths from exposure to cold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Street Medicine Kansas City, an organization that helps the homeless, said two people who were homeless died over the holiday weekend due to exposure to the cold.

One of those deaths was in Kansas City, while the group said another occurred in Independence.

The Kansas City Health Department confirmed it's investigating a possible exposure death from the weekend.

---

Cat Reid is a reporter. See her full report at 6 p.m. and check back for updates.