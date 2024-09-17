Nonprofit partnership helping fight food insecurity in KC

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers issues connected to access to housing and rent costs. Share your story idea with Grant.

Prospect KC is working to fight food insecurity by partnering with another nonprofit, Nourish KC.

The two announced the partnership a few weeks ago. Some of the programs, what they're calling "Initial Join Initiatives" have already launched and are launching now, but the full program will roll out over the coming few months.

Melanie Tull - Nourish KC Board Chair

"To address food security, to provide workforce development nutritional education for the community," Melanie Tull, Nourish KC's board chair said.

There's really no better example than what the programs now being offered at Nourish KC's community kitchen look like than The Prospect KC's other hub of activity, The Spot.

Chef Shanita McAfee-Bryant - Prospect KC

"It's about fusing what they do really well in providing community meals and what we do really well in helping people get employment," said Chef Shanita McAfee-Bryant who created The Prospect KC.

The new program is a little different from Chef McAfee-Bryant's other ventures. It'll be at Nourish KC's community kitchen where they serve meals to people facing hunger or homelessness, but that's exactly who the program aims to help.

"Taking that extra step and showing them the way towards finding job security through great job training, through certifications for kitchen work," Tull said.

When they do finish, there's no better example of that pipeline to a new job than The Nook, a coffee shop in the KC Public Library Chef McAfee-Bryant also just opened.

It's yet another example of the culinary community she's built and is building for KC. For her though, it's simple. She says she's just trying to break down barriers down and build people up like she says others did for her.

"And so if I can be like the conduit to help break down whatever those barriers are for people so that they can get the information and the resources that they need to really change their life then I want to do that," She said.