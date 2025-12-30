Nonprofit resale clothing store on Plaza embodies Kwanzaa principle, Ujamma, through teen work program

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter JuYeon Kim covers agricultural issues and the fentanyl crisis. Share your story idea with JuYeon .

—

Walking down the sidewalks on the Country Club Plaza, shoppers can choose from dozens of businesses.

Nonprofit resale clothing store on Plaza embodies Kwanzaa principle, Ujamma

But many shoppers may be surprised to know that one of the stores is a nonprofit.

Beloved! is a resale clothing store run by middle and high school students. It is just one part of a Kansas City nonprofit called The Nia Project. The store is located at 231 W. 47th St.

Jason Gould

CEO and President of The Nia Project, Terri Barnes, opened Beloved! in 2024 as a way to teach young girls about work and finance. The curriculum involves inventory, research, pricing, customer service, literacy, math, and soft skills.

From the store to the staff, and what hangs from the racks, everything about the business concept has purpose like the namesake of its parent nonprofit.

Jason Gould

“The name of our nonprofit is The Nia Project. ‘Nia’ is the fifth principle of Kwanzaa, which means purpose,” said Barnes. “The sole purpose of The Nia Project is to improve the lives of Black girls and women. And for us, a big significant part of the challenge is economic — being prepared to go into the workforce, and making enough money to take care of your family.”

On Monday, those who celebrate Kwanzaa are honoring the fourth principle of the holiday: Ujamma. It stands for “cooperative economics,” which is the belief that we can all share and prosper together.

Barnes says the store embodies it perfectly.

“Everything here was donated from other people, we sell it, all of that money comes back to benefit the organization that we use to help the broader community,” Barnes said. “We hope we’re here long enough to show proof of concept.”

Jason Gould

While working at the store, every girl got a $250 stipend and the reward of confidence. Honoree Goncalves says the experience now sets her apart.

“We had to actually put in hours and have a whole entire schedule and people were really counting on us to actually show up,” said Goncalves. "Instead of spending your whole entire summer playing around and having fun, you’re able to get a head start in what you need in life.”

Zoom

The first pop-up location was inside Crown Center where foot traffic and tourists generated $20,000. The Plaza store has generated $10,000 since opening Memorial Day weekend.

The money is going right back into a program to help others that once helped them.

“The Nia Project was really beneficial for me," said Honoree Goncalves. "And I definitely want to encourage other people to like, put themselves out there and step out of their comfort zone."

Jason Gould

The Nia Project also offers an ongoing program for Black women called “Black Women Get Fit.” It is going on its ninth year. All activities, training and workshops are held on the first Saturday of every month at Southeast Community Center.