Norfolk Southern Train derailed in Monroe County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A train headed from Moberly, Missouri, to Decatur, Illinois, derailed Thursday for an unknown reason.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the derailment occurred in one mile east of Madison, Missouri, when eight train cars of the Norfolk Southern Train came off the track.

The derailed cars were carrying vehicles and no injuries are reported.

No roadways have been blocked.