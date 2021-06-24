Watch
Norfolk Southern Train derailed in Monroe County, Missouri

MSHP: No injuries are reported
Missouri State Highway Patrol
A train carrying vehicles derailed a mile east of Madison, Missouri.
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 16:04:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A train headed from Moberly, Missouri, to Decatur, Illinois, derailed Thursday for an unknown reason.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the derailment occurred in one mile east of Madison, Missouri, when eight train cars of the Norfolk Southern Train came off the track.

The derailed cars were carrying vehicles and no injuries are reported.

No roadways have been blocked.

