North Kansas City Fire Department honors fallen firefighter during Snake Saturday Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City Fire Department took time Saturday to honor a firefighter who passed away unexpectedly at his home earlier in the week.

Benoit Coussement, who died on Wednesday, March 10, was recognized during the Snake Saturday Parade, held in North Kansas City.

Two of the fire department's honor guard members marched the entire parade route, holding Coussement's helmet and coat.

Coussement, 29, joined the department on July 8, 2024. The fire department said he was working toward becoming a paramedic, with plans to graduate from paramedic school in July 2026.

Coussement is survived by his wife and stepdaughter, the fire department said.

—