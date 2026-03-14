Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
65  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

North Kansas City Fire Department honors fallen firefighter during Snake Saturday Parade

North Kansas City Fire Department honors fallen firefighter during Snake Saturday Parade
North Kansas City Fire Department
North Kansas City Fire Department honors fallen firefighter during Snake Saturday Parade
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City Fire Department took time Saturday to honor a firefighter who passed away unexpectedly at his home earlier in the week.

Benoit Coussement, who died on Wednesday, March 10, was recognized during the Snake Saturday Parade, held in North Kansas City.

Two of the fire department's honor guard members marched the entire parade route, holding Coussement's helmet and coat.

Coussement, 29, joined the department on July 8, 2024. The fire department said he was working toward becoming a paramedic, with plans to graduate from paramedic school in July 2026.

Coussement is survived by his wife and stepdaughter, the fire department said.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Sidebar.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us