North Kansas City gateway to be installed Saturday

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new sign will welcome North Kansas City residents and visitors to town.
Crews will hoist a “Welcome to North Kansas City” sign into place across Armour Road at Buchanan Street between 9:45 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
Some roads will be closed for the work. See the map below:
This rendering shows what the sign will look like once installed: