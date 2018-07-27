North Kansas City gateway to be installed Saturday

41 Action News Staff
8:12 AM, Jul 27, 2018

A new sign will welcome North Kansas City residents and visitors to town. Crews will hoist a “Welcome to North Kansas City” sign into place across Armour Road at Buchanan Street between 9:45 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

KSHB
Richard Sharp
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new sign will welcome North Kansas City residents and visitors to town.

Crews will hoist a “Welcome to North Kansas City” sign into place across Armour Road at Buchanan Street between 9:45 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Some roads will be closed for the work. See the map below:

This rendering shows what the sign will look like once installed:

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top