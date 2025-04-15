North Kansas City Hospital joins Mayo Clinic Care Network

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City Hospital has joined the May Clinic Care Network.

The Mayo Clinic Care Network is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, providing expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Members undergo a thorough review to demonstrate their commitment to providing high-quality and evidence-based care.

"The opportunity to have access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and to provide that knowledge to our patients locally, at no additional cost, is incredible," said Dr. Steven Starr, MD, FACC, Chief Medical Officer of KNKCH.

Members of the Mayo Clinic Care Network have access to a variety of services such as AskMayoExpert, an online medical tool with clinical information on a variety of conditions, eBoards that enable medical teams to discuss complex cases in video conferences with a panel of specialists and eConsults that all physicians to connect with Mayo Clinic specialists on patient cases.

“Joining the Mayo Clinic Care Network is an historic accomplishment that will enhance our capabilities and help us continue our goal of delivering the highest level of care to our community,” said Stephen Reintjes Sr., MD, president and CEO of NKCH.

NKCH is an acute care facility with 451 licensed beds and more than 600 physicians on the medical staff representing 49 medical specialties.

