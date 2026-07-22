North Kansas City police search for missing 12-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Honor M. Hatch was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1211 Armour Road.

Hatch is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 145 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.

He was wearing a red sweatshirt, gray shorts and white slide shoes.

North Kansas City Police Department Honor Hatch - missing

Police said Hatch had an argument with a family member and left on foot.

He suffers from schizophrenia, PTSD and an altered mental status, which decreases his cognitive and emotional function between preschool and middle school age, per police.

Police said he may wander toward a hospital or water.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the North Kansas City Police Department at 816 274-6013.

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