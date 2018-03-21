Northeast KC frequent site for illegal dumping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Cleaning up after illegal dumpers has become an expensive job for the city.

Each year, Neighborhoods and Housing Services spends more than $2 million on the task.

The good news for neighbors sick of seeing trash is that the illegal dumping division recently added three new investigators, bringing its total to five.

Due to a large number of abandoned houses in the area, the historic northeast has unfortunately become a target for those dumping trash.



