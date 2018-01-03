Northland home badly damaged after morning fire

Cloudy
A Northland family is getting help after their home caught fire early Wednesday morning. Firefighters believe the fire started near the home's furnace.
KCFD firefighters said two people inside this Northland manufactured home escaped a fire without injury on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A home in the 11800 block of N Warlord is badly damaged after a fire early Wednesday morning.
Kansas City Fire Department firefighters believe the fire started around the furnace, though the exact cause is still under investigation.
Firefighters said the two people who were inside the home at the time of the fire were not hurt. They’re receiving help from the Red Cross.