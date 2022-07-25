Watch Now
Northland house fire leaves 2 dozen needing temporary shelter

13 children, 11 adults displaced
Charlie Keegan
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 16:25:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire Monday afternoon at a Northland quadplex has left 11 adults and 13 kids in need of temporary shelter.

Around 2:30 p.m., Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters were dispatched to the quadplex in the 7100 block of N. Chatham Road.

A fire-spokesperson told KSHB 41 that no injuries were reported in connection to the fire as of 3:20 p.m.

The Red Cross has been called to help those displaced with temporary shelter.

A cause of the fire remained under investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

